Teddy Bridgewater to Start Against Steelers in Week 5

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bridgewater, who was placed in the league’s concussion protocol this week, has been cleared to play. Bridgewater last started in the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, completing seven passes for 65 yards and one touchdown, leaving the game in the second quarter with a concussion.

In a resurgent season for Bridgewater in his new home with Denver, the veteran quarterback has completed 72% of his passes for 892 yards and five touchdowns through his first four games of the season. Priced at $6,600 on FanDuel, Bridgewater faces a Pittsburgh Steelers ranked 22nd in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. With a pass-friendly 56%/44% split, the Broncos play at the third-slowest pace in the league, averaging 30.2 seconds per snap.

The Broncos are a 1.5-point road favorite against the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 39.5-point total, the lowest on the slate.