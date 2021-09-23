Tee Higgins Does Not Practice Thursday

https://twitter.com/BengalsMarisa/status/1441133429534310400

Head coach Zac Taylor called Higgins day-to-day with a shoulder injury, and he was held out of practice on Thursday. His status for Sunday’s matchup vs. the Steelers is currently unknown, so his availability at Friday’s practice will be important to monitor. If he’s unable to get in a limited practice, there’s a chance that he won’t be able to suit up on Sunday.

Higgins has been a strong fantasy producer to start the season. He leads the team with 15 targets, and he’s responded with 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

If he’s ruled out, it will open up more opportunities for Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Chase would become a particularly appealing fantasy option. He’s scored a touchdown of at least 40 yards in back-to-back games, so adding a few additional targets could push him into elite wide receiver territory.

The Bengals are currently listed as 3.0-point road underdogs vs. the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook.