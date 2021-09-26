Tee Higgins Inactive Against Steelers

Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive and will miss a Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Higgins is dealing with a shoulder injury in Week 2 in a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. In the loss, Higgins saw 10 targets, catching six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. The second-year wideout leads the team in target share, responsible for 27% of the Bengals’ looks through the first two weeks, finding the endzone in both games.

With Higgins out Sunday, expect an additional workload for Ja’Marr Chase, priced at $5,900 on FanDuel. Chase saw four targets in the week two loss, catching two passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. Chase is third on the team in target share, seeing 20% of the Bengals’ looks.

The Bengals are a 2.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a classic AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a game total of 43.5 points.