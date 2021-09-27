Terron Armstead Expected to Miss Several Weeks With Elbow Injury

Armstead exited Sunday’s win vs. the Patriots with an elbow injury he sustained while taking a hit from Tony Jones Jr. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the damage is not season-ending but that Armstead is expected to miss multiple weeks.
Armstead is a three-time Pro-Bowler, so his absence is going to be massive. He’s earned a top-10 grade at tackle from ProFootballFocus over the past three seasons, including a No. 1 finish in 2018. James Hurst will enter the starting lineup in his absence, and he started five games for the Saints last year.
With the victory on Sunday, the Saints have moved to 2-1 to start the year. That puts them in contention for a playoff spot, and they’re currently -106 to make the postseason on FanDuel Sportsbook. They will take the field against the Giants in Week 4 in what is another very winnable contest. They’re currently listed as 7.5-point home favorites.
