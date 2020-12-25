The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin is doubtful to play in a Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. McLaurin is dealing with an ankle injury.

A primary weapon for Washington, McLaurin has played in all 14 games, catching 80 passes for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns. He also leads the team with a 25% target market share.

In McLaurin’s absence, expect tight end Logan Thomas and wide receiver Cam Sims to pick up extra opportunity. Thomas, who is priced $6,000 on FanDuel accounts for 18.5% of the team’s target market share. Sims saw eight targets in Week 15 and accounts for 6% of the team’s target market share. He is priced at $5,000 on FanDuel.

Washington is a 1-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 41.5 total.