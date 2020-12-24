Terry McLaurin misses second-straight practice Thursday for Washington

Terry McLaurin missed practice Thursday for Washington due to an ankle injury. This marks the second-straight day that McLaurin has missed practice, and there certainly should be some worry about whether or not he will be able to line up in what is a big game Sunday versus Carolina. Things get even more convoluted for Washington when you consider that they don’t know if Alex Smith (calf) will be able to return for this game either, not to mention Antonio Gibson (toe) is also questionable to play. This is not how you want to go into a game where a win could clinch a playoff berth.

On the season, McLaurin has 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns and is the main downfield threat in the Washington passing game. McLaurin’s numbers have been somewhat subdued of late as he only has 11 receptions for 115 yards over his past three games, and it’s unknown if this is because of the injury to himself or his teammates.

Washington is a one-point favorite over Carolina on Sunday, but that number could swing either way depending on whether or not these players mentioned above can participate. McLaurin is going for $7100, but once again, his injury status should be giving you serious pause.