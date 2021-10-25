Terry Rozier Ruled Out Monday vs. Pacers; P.J. Washington Questionable

https://twitter.com/rodboone/status/1452680788009488385

Rozier has played in just one game this season, and he was limited to 22.8 minutes in that contest. He missed the first game of the year due to a left ankle sprain, and he missed their most recent game due to a right ankle sprain. Kelly Oubre has started in Rozier’s place the first two games he’s missed this season, so he will likely make another start vs. the Celtics. Oubre averaged 0.95 FanDuel points per minute last season, so he’s capable of taking advantage of some additional playing time.

Washington has been added to the injury report as questionable with a knee injury. He’s played a minimal role for the team off the bench this season, logging 25.8 minutes or less in each of their first three games. Miles Bridges has grabbed the lion’s share of the playing time at power forward, and he’s coming off 54.8 FanDuel points in his last game.

The Hornets are listed as 1.5-point home underdogs vs. the Celtics on FanDuel Sportsbook.