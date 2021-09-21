Texans’ Injuries Are Mounting Up

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Houston Texans have placed quarterback Tyrod Taylor and wide receiver Nico Collins on the injured reserve list.

Texans placed QB Tyrod Taylor and WR Nico Collins on IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2021

Taylor is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury which could keep him out of action for at least four weeks. Collins picked up a shoulder injury in Houston’s Week 2 loss against the Browns. He did manage to finish the game with one reception for 32 yards.

If that’s not enough, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports that fellow wide receiver Danny Amendola will also be sidelined.

NFL source: #Texans WR Danny Amendola is expected to miss 2 to 3 weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday in Cleveland. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 21, 2021

To sum things up, Houston will be without their starting quarterback and two wide receivers in a short week when they host the Carolina Panthers. That means Brandin Cooks will continue to get the bulk of the targets in the Texans’ offense. He’s already the third most targeted wide receiver after two games, and he could be number one after Week 3.

Fantasy players should either target Cooks for this week or use the Panthers’ defense to play against a rookie quarterback, Davis Mills, who will start in place of Taylor on Thursday.

