Texans Prepared to Make DeShaun Watson Inactive For Every Game This Season

The Watson situation has been one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. He was vocal in his displeasure with the Texans organization and said he would never play another snap for them. However, things took a turn when multiple women accused Watson of sexual assault, and he currently has 22 active civil suits pending.
The Texans are reportedly still looking to trade Watson, and the price tag remains steep. They are reportedly seeking three first-round picks plus two second-round picks, and it seems that any team would be willing to pay that much given Watson’s legal situation. The Dolphins have emerged as a potential suitor, but it remains to be seen if they will actually take the plunge.
With that in mind, the Texans are stuck between a rock and a hard place. NFL Insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are prepared to make Watson inactive for every game this season, which is a big reason why they are expected to be the worst team in the league. They’re currently listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record.
