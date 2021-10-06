Texans Release Anthony Miller

The Texans decided to take a flyer on Miller this offseason, trading a fifth-round pick for the 2018 second-round. Unfortunately, Miller’s career with the Texans will last just two games. The team decided to release Miller on Wednesday even though they don’t have much depth at wide receiver. Nico Collins is expected to miss at least another week or two with a shoulder injury, meaning Brandin Cooks should continue to carry a massive target share. Cooks leads the league with 55.7% of the Texans’ air yards this season, and no other player has racked up more than 48.15% of their team’s air yards. He’s also garnered 35.1% of the Texans’ targets, which is also the top mark in the league.

Miller saw 11 targets in his two games with the Texans, but he turned them into just five catches for 23 yards. Someone will likely take a shot on Miller in free agency, but it seems unlikely that he’ll make much of an impact.

The Texans managed to secure a win in their first game this season, but they’re still +350 to finish with the worst record in the league on FanDuel Sportsbook.