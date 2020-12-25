Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson has been ruled out for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson has been dealing with a neck injury, which also kept him out of a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. In 11 games played Johnson has rushed for 235 yards and one touchdown, in a backup role.

Expect lead running back David Johnson to assume most of Duke Johnson’s carries. David Johnson, priced at $6,700 on FanDuel, is responsible for 55% of the team’s market share of carries. In 10 games played this year, he has rushed for 479 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals have allowed 18 points per game to opposing running backs this season.

The Texans are a 7-point home favorite against the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 46.5 total.