Texans Willing to Listen to Offers for “Pretty Much Any Veteran”

It is going to be a bleak season in Houston. The Texans have a roster that is largely devoid of talent, and it could worsen as the season progresses. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports that the Texans are “willing to listen to offers for pretty much any of its veterans,” so expect them to be active in offloading some of their better players.

Brandin Cooks is someone who comes to mind. The speedy receiver is coming off 81 catches for 1,150 yards last season, and he’s eclipsed at the 1,000-yard mark in five of the past six years. He could be a big addition to a contender that is looking to bolster their receiving corps.

David Johnson is another potential target. The Texans are just one year removed from trading away DeAndre Hopkins for Johnson, but he has played behind Mark Ingram during the preseason. It remains to be seen if anyone will be interested in Johnson, but he will almost certainly be available.

The Texans are currently listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league.