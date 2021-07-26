Texans Willing to Listen to Trade Offers for DeShaun Watson

Watson reported to Texans’ training camp on Sunday, but his willingness to play for the Texans has reportedly not changed. That said, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are now willing to discuss a trade involving their franchise quarterback. That’s a big change from their stance earlier in the offseason when they told teams that he was unavailable.
The asking price for Watson is unsurprisingly very high. NFL insider Chris Mortensen reports that the Texans are looking for a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players, while Pelissero adds that it will likely take at least three first-round picks. Watson also has a full no-trade clause, so he will have some say if he is ultimately dealt.
Without Watson, the Texans have arguably the worst roster in the NFL. They won just four games in 2020-21 despite Watson putting together one of the best passing seasons in the league. They’re currently listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in 2021-22.
