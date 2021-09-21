Texans WR Danny Amendola Not Expected To Play On Thursday Vs. Panthers

Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola is not expected to play on Thursday night in their Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Amendola exited Houston’s Week 2 matchup with the Cleveland Browns early with a clear nagging hamstring issue and did not return. Head coach David Culley addressed the media on Tuesday and told reporters that Amendola is expected to miss this week’s game with the injury. In two games this season, the 35-year-old had six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

He’s emerged as one of quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s favorite targets outside of Brandin Cooks and with backup rookie quarterback Davis Mills making his first career start on Thursday, any loss at wide receiver is not ideal.

Carolina Panthers Vs. Houston Texans Odds

The Houston Texans are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.