Texans WR Danny Amendola Ruled OUT For Week 4 Vs. Bills

Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola has been ruled out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills with a thigh injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Amendola missed Week 3 as well and will now miss the team’s game this Sunday after not practicing for three consecutive days this week. Through two games, Amendola was second on the Texans in targets only trailing starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks as one of quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s favorite options. Houston has clearly chosen not to place Amendola on the injured reserve which may mean that he will be back by Week 5 at the latest.

His injury will be something to monitor along with his practice participation next week. The Texans will host the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Houston Texans Vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Houston Texans are currently 17.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.