Texas and Oklahoma Looking to Leave Big 12

There has been speculation that Texas and Oklahoma have been looking to leave the Big 12 after the expiration of their current media rights deal in 2025, and they took the first step towards making that move official on Monday. The two schools released a joint statement saying that they will not be renewing their TV deal with the conference. They intend on honoring their existing deal, but both universities will “continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how to best position their athletics programs for the future.”

Texas and Oklahoma are both widely expected to apply to join the SEC after their contract with the Big 12 expires. It’s a deal that would make sense for both sides: Texas and Oklahoma are two of the most prestigious universities in college football, while the SEC has become the dominant conference. Both sides would likely be looking at a significant influx of cash with a partnership.

