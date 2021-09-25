The 49ers have elevated Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 49es are devastated at running back due to injuries. Raheem Mostert is gone for the season due to a knee injury. Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play with a shoulder injury. JaMychal was just placed on injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury, and Jeff Wilson is on PUP-IR with a knee injury of his own.

Trey Sermon has recovered from a concussion and will be part of this running back committee Sunday along with Johnson and Jacques Patrick.

The 49ers may be struggling at running back, but they still come into this game 2-0. The 49ers are three-point favorites versus the Packers and are -166 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.