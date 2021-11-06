The 49ers will activate George Kittle for the game Sunday

The 49ers will activate George Kittle from injured reserve, and he will play Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Kittle has been out four weeks due to a calf injury but will make his return for this divisional matchup. Kicker Robbie Gould is also expected to be activated from IR for this game. Gould had been out due to a groin injury. When the 49ers released Joey Slye after the game Sunday, the writing was on the wall that Gould was ready to return.

There are some questionable designations for the 49ers that could cause some to worry. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a calf injury and has practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday. Running back, Elijah Mitchell has been at practice but is wearing a non-contact jersey. Mitchell has a rib injury.

The 49ers have struggled to start the season, and their record is currently 3-4. Although winning the division is likely out of reach, a wild card berth is certainly not out of the question. The 49ers are two-point favorites in this contest and are -134 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.