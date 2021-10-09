The 49ers will place George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday

George Kittle will be placed on injured reserve by the 49ers on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. Kittle was labeled as doubtful to play this week with a calf injury. The 49ers have likely decided that rather than have him play and not be anywhere near 100% healthy, they will place him on IR and have him miss three games in the hope that he will be at full strength when he returns.

This is not ideal news for Trey Lance. He will make his first career start Sunday and would undoubtedly have liked to have one of the best receiving tight ends in the game. That’s not going to happen now. It doesn’t get any easier knowing the 49ers may not be able to rely on the run game as they are facing the last undefeated team in the NFL in the Cardinals. Some good news for the 49ers is that running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) will return to the lineup, but that may not be enough to stave off Kyler Murray.

The 49ers are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +184 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.