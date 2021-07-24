The Angels aren’t ready to send Mike Trout on a rehab assignment

The Angels have not yet cleared Mike Trout for a rehab assignment, The Associated Press reports. Trout has been running the bases and taking swings in the batting cage, but manager Joe Maddon and the team are taking the cautious approach with their superstar centerfielder. It would seem that the earliest Trout would return to the lineup for the Angels would be early August. Trout has been on the injured list for the Angels since May 17 due to a calf injury.

The Angels and Twins will play their third of a four-game series Saturday night. The teams have split the first two games. Patrick Sandoval will get the start for the Angels, and Jose Berrios will do the same for the Twins. Berrios could be making his last start for the Twins as his name has been thrown about quite a bit in trade rumors. The Angels are -170 (+1.5) on the run line, +108 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-106), and the under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.