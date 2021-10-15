The Astros have left Lance McCullers off of the ALCS roster

The Astros have left Lance McCullers off the American League Championship Series roster, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. McCullers had to leave what ended up being the deciding game in the ALDS after only four innings versus the White Sox due to forearm soreness. After an MRI, that soreness was determined to be a muscle strain, and he doesn’t have any structural damage. There was some fear, as there is with any forearm injury, that Tommy John surgery might be required. There is some hope that McCullers could be available should the Astros defeat the Red Sox and advance to the World Series.

Jake Odorizzi, who was left off of the ALDS roster, has replaced McCullers on the ALCS roster. The Astros have yet to state whether Odorizzi or Zack Greinke will start instead of McCullers.

The Red Sox and Astros open up the ALCS in Houston tonight. The Sox will start Chris Sale, who was obliterated in his lone start in the ALDS, and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez. The Astros are +132 (-1.5) on the run line, -148 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and the under (-112).