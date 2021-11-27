The Astros have signed Hector Neris to a two-year contract
November 27George KurtzSportsGrid
Hector Neris has signed a two-year contract with the Astros, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. The contract is for $17 million. Neris has pitched his entire career for the Phillies. He has compiled a 3.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 520 strikeouts in 407.2 innings pitched. Neris had 84 saves and 26 blown saves for the Phillies during his eight seasons with the team.
Neris joins an Astros’ bullpen with Ryne Stanek, Blake Taylor, Cristian Javier, and Ryan Pressly. Pressly is expected to be the closer for the Astros, which will leave Neris as one of the team’s top setup men.
This is the second free-agent signing for the Astros this fall as they also resigned Justin Verlander to a one-year $25 million contract and a player option.
The Astros are currently +800 to win the World Series next season. Those are the best odds of any American League team. You can find the odds for every other MLB team to capture the trophy at FanDuel.com.
