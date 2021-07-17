The Athletics have activated Mark Canha off of the injured list
July 17George KurtzSportsGrid
Mark Canha was activated off the Athletics’ injured list on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Canha had been on the IL since June 25 due to tendinitis and a strain in his left hip. Before the injury, Canha was having a solid season for the Athletics. In 74 games, Canha was batting .255, an OPS of .825, with 11 HRs, 33 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. Canha is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday and bat leadoff. The Athletics sent Skye Bolt to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Canha.
The Athletics will host game two of their series versus the Indians on Saturday afternoon. They won in dramatic fashion Friday night on a game-winning walk-off two-run HR by Jed Lowrie. The A’s are +104 (-1.5) on the run line, +194 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
