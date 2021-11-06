The Bears are expected to activate David Montgomery before the game Monday

The Bears are expected to activate David Montgomery from injured reserve before the game Monday, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Montgomery has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Bears have until 4 pm EST Sunday to decide whether or not to activate Montgomery and be able to play him Monday versus the Steelers.

Even if Montgomery is activated, he’s not expected to handle his usual workload as the Bears will play it safe with their top running back. Khalil Herbert may still have the most touches in this game as Damien Williams won’t play due to a knee injury. Montgomery was off to a hot start this season with two 100+ yard games and three touchdowns. If he doesn’t suffer a setback Monday, he should be back to his usual workload in Week 10.

The Bears have a 3-5 record but are still in the hunt for a wild card berth. The Bears are 6.5 underdogs in this contest and are +250 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 38.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.