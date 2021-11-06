The Bears are expected to activate David Montgomery before the game Monday
November 6George KurtzSportsGrid
The Bears are expected to activate David Montgomery from injured reserve before the game Monday, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Montgomery has been designated to return from injured reserve. The Bears have until 4 pm EST Sunday to decide whether or not to activate Montgomery and be able to play him Monday versus the Steelers.
Even if Montgomery is activated, he’s not expected to handle his usual workload as the Bears will play it safe with their top running back. Khalil Herbert may still have the most touches in this game as Damien Williams won’t play due to a knee injury. Montgomery was off to a hot start this season with two 100+ yard games and three touchdowns. If he doesn’t suffer a setback Monday, he should be back to his usual workload in Week 10.
The Bears have a 3-5 record but are still in the hunt for a wild card berth. The Bears are 6.5 underdogs in this contest and are +250 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 38.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.