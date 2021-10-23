The Bears have activated Damien Williams from the COVID-19 protocol.
October 23George KurtzSportsGrid
The Bears have activated Damien Williams from the COVID-19 protocol list, BearsPR.com reports. Williams will be able to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Williams had to sit a mandatory 10 days due to being unvaccinated and wasn’t expected to play Sunday. How much Williams will play Sunday is unknown at this time. He was expected to take over the starting role when David Montgomery was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Khalil Herbert took over for Williams last week and performed well, rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown, and he also had two receptions for 20 yards. It seems like Williams and Herbert will have some kind of timeshare Sunday.
