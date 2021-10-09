The Bears have placed David Montgomery on injured reserve
October 9George KurtzSportsGrid
The Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve Saturday, ChicagoBears.com reports. Montgomery had to leave the game early last week due to a knee injury, and that injury will keep him on the shelf for the next 3-5 weeks. This was not unexpected, and it has been speculated that Montgomery would miss about a month’s worth of action for most of the week. Damien Williams is expected to take over the starting RB role for the Bears in his absence. Khalil Herbert could also see a few more touches as the Bears will need a caddy for Williams.
The Bears are traveling to sin city this week to take on the Raiders. The Raiders will be on a short week after losing to the division rival Chargers on Monday. The Bears are 5.5 point underdogs (-110) in this contest and are +198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
