The Bears hope to get David Montgomery 20 rush attempts per game this season
July 13joecervenkaSportsGrid
David Montgomery emerged as the go-to guy in the Chicago Bears offensive attack late last season. The third-round pick in 2019 went over the 1,000-yard mark in his second season thanks to a heavy dose of run plays down the stretch. Montgomery had a career-high 32 carries in a crucial Week 15 division battle with the Minnesota Vikings, which resulted in a personal-best 146 rushing yards and an important Bears win. This trend is expected to continue into this season.
He followed up that performance against the Vikes with games of 23 and 22 carries and helped the Bears clinch a playoff spot. Much like most other NFL teams, Montgomery had to share the ball in the backfield and with a so-so-rushing quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. Before his late-season feeding frenzy, the 24-year-old saw four games of 11 carries or fewer.
Head coach Matt Nagy said in a recent interview with SI.com that his goal is to get his blossoming running back “20 rushes a game. That’s our goal.”
Montgomery somewhat surprisingly did finish fourth in the NFL in attempts last season behind just Derrick Henry (23.6), Dalvin Cook (22.3), and Josh Jacobs (18.2). If Nagy is to be taken at his work, the Bears’ back should jump up in fantasy drafts as one of the few players that could be a workhorse in the backfield.
Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bears sit at +300 to win the unpredictable NFC North. Green Bay is atop the table at +100, while the Vikings occupy the second spot at +220. A breakout season for Montgomery is very possible, which could propel Chicago to steal the division from the favorites.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.