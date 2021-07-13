The Bears hope to get David Montgomery 20 rush attempts per game this season

David Montgomery emerged as the go-to guy in the Chicago Bears offensive attack late last season. The third-round pick in 2019 went over the 1,000-yard mark in his second season thanks to a heavy dose of run plays down the stretch. Montgomery had a career-high 32 carries in a crucial Week 15 division battle with the Minnesota Vikings, which resulted in a personal-best 146 rushing yards and an important Bears win. This trend is expected to continue into this season.

He followed up that performance against the Vikes with games of 23 and 22 carries and helped the Bears clinch a playoff spot. Much like most other NFL teams, Montgomery had to share the ball in the backfield and with a so-so-rushing quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky. Before his late-season feeding frenzy, the 24-year-old saw four games of 11 carries or fewer.

Head coach Matt Nagy said in a recent interview with SI.com that his goal is to get his blossoming running back “20 rushes a game. That’s our goal.”

Montgomery somewhat surprisingly did finish fourth in the NFL in attempts last season behind just Derrick Henry (23.6), Dalvin Cook (22.3), and Josh Jacobs (18.2). If Nagy is to be taken at his work, the Bears’ back should jump up in fantasy drafts as one of the few players that could be a workhorse in the backfield.

Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bears sit at +300 to win the unpredictable NFC North. Green Bay is atop the table at +100, while the Vikings occupy the second spot at +220. A breakout season for Montgomery is very possible, which could propel Chicago to steal the division from the favorites.