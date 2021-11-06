The Blackhawks have fired coach Jeremy Colliton

The Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, TSN.ca reports. The past couple of weeks have been a disaster for the Blackhawks as they have had to deal with their lack of response to the sexual assault of Kyle Beach in 2010, the resignation of general manager Stan Bowman and team executive Al MacIsaac in the wake of the report detailing that assault and their poor play this season. The Hawks are 1-9-2 in the early going. After making several moves during the offseason, such as the acquisitions of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, forward Ty Johnson, and defenseman Seth Jones that were expected to make the Hawks a playoff team again.

The Blackhawks also fired Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank in what amounts to a house cleaning as far as management is concerned. Derek King has been named interim coach.

The Blackhawks will next take to the ice Sunday versus the Predators. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.