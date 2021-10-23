The Blackhawks have placed Patrick Kane in the COVID-19 protocol.
October 23George KurtzSportsGrid
The Blackhawks have placed Patrick Kane in the COVID-19 protocol, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBCSChicago reports. There are no further details, but Kane wasn’t the only Blackhawk placed in the protocol as Ryan Carpenter and Erik Gustafsson were also out of practice Saturday. The Hawks next play Sunday versus the Red Wings.
This season has gotten off to a horrendous start for the Hawks. They are 0-4-1 on the season and have only scored nine goals in those five contests while allowing 21. Losing Kane for any amount of time will not help matters any. Jonathan Toews has returned after missing all of last season but, like the team, has gotten off to a slow start. Kane has one goal and four points so far this season and is considered to be one of the best wingers in the game.
Although the Blackhawks don’t play Saturday, You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
