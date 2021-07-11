The Braves are expected to place Ian Anderson on the injured list

Ian Anderson is expected to need a stint on the injured list for the Braves, David O’Brien of The Athletic reports. Brian Snitker, manager of the Braves, stated after the game Sunday that Anderson reported shoulder soreness during his start and that the team is expected to place him on the 10-day IL.

The Braves had a rotten weekend in Miami as not only are they likely to lose Anderson, but also Ronald Acuna is done for the season after tearing his ACL on Saturday. The Braves are in third place in the National League East and only four games behind the Mets. Still, one has to wonder if the organization will look at the injury to Acuna and, to a lesser degree, Anderson, and decide this is not their season and not make any additions before the trade deadline on July 30.

The Braves are +650 to win the NL East, +2500 to win the National League, and +4600 to win it all at FanDuel.com.