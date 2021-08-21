The Braves have placed Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
The Braves placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the paternity list Saturday, Braves official Twitter website reports. This means that d’Arnaud can be away from the team for up to three games to be with his wife and newborn child. In his absence, Stephen Vogt will likely serve as the starting catcher, and the Braves have recalled William Contreras from Triple-A to replace d’Arnaud on the roster.
D’Arnaud has only played in 29 games so far this season due to injury and in those games is batting .236 with four HRs, 17 RBIs, and nine runs in 116 at-bats.
The Braves, without d’Arnaud, will take on the Orioles at Camden Yards on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. The Braves shut out the Orioles on Friday and start Drew Smyly while the O’s will throw Matt Harvey. The Braves are -125 (-1.5) on the run line, -184 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 10.5, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
