The Braves leave Jorge Soler off of the NLCS roster
October 16George KurtzSportsGrid
The Braves have left Jorge Soler off of the National League Championship Series roster, Braves official website reports. Soler came down with COVID-19 during the NLDS and now won’t be available to the team unless they defeat the Dodgers and advance to the World Series. This assumes that Soler will test negative for COVID-19 and pass any additional protocols that Major League Baseball has instituted. Cristian Pache has replaced Soler on the roster.
The Braves and Dodgers open up the NLCS tonight. The Braves will start Max Fried, and the Dodgers will counter with Max Scherzer. Scherzer is a bit of a surprise start here as he earned the save in the Dodgers clinching victory over the Giants in the NLDS. The Braves are -150 (+1.5) on the run line, +112 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.