The Braves leave Jorge Soler off of the NLCS roster

The Braves have left Jorge Soler off of the National League Championship Series roster, Braves official website reports. Soler came down with COVID-19 during the NLDS and now won’t be available to the team unless they defeat the Dodgers and advance to the World Series. This assumes that Soler will test negative for COVID-19 and pass any additional protocols that Major League Baseball has instituted. Cristian Pache has replaced Soler on the roster.

The Braves and Dodgers open up the NLCS tonight. The Braves will start Max Fried, and the Dodgers will counter with Max Scherzer. Scherzer is a bit of a surprise start here as he earned the save in the Dodgers clinching victory over the Giants in the NLDS. The Braves are -150 (+1.5) on the run line, +112 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.