The Brewers activated Christian Yelich off of the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. While it is certainly good news that Yelich has been activated, he still isn’t in the starting lineup for the game versus the Giants. Yelich will be available off the bench and would seem to likely be in the starting lineup Sunday when the series concludes.

The Brewers have been rolling this season, have a seven-game lead in the National League, and look to be playing out the rest of the regular season to see who they will meet in the divisional round of the MLB playoffs.

Brandon Woodruff is lined up to start this game for the Brewers, and Aaron Sanchez will take the hill for the Giants. The Brewers won last night and are +114 (-1.5) on the run line, -200 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.