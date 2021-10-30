The Broncos have activated Jerry Jeudy off of injured reserve

The Broncos have activated Jerry Jeudy from injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. This was expected as Jeudy should play Sunday versus the Washington Football Team. Jeudy had been out of action for the past six weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Jeudy had six receptions for 72 yards in the season-opening win versus the Giants before suffering the injury.

Jeudy will join a solid receiving corps that includes Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to go along with a top tight end in Noah Fant. Theoretically, this group should be able to put points on the board, assuming quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has the time to get them the ball. The WFT has struggled in pass coverage all season.

The Broncos are currently 3.5 point favorites Sunday and are -180 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.