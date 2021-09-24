The Cardinals have activated Jack Flaherty and will start Friday night versus the Cubs, BaseballPress.com reports. Flaherty had been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to a shoulder injury. The Cardinals have announced before this start that they don’t expect him to be a traditional starter from now on as they weren’t able to stretch out Flaherty before this outing. Flaherty is not likely to pitch any more than 2-3 innings.

The Cardinals are on fire, and after defeating the Cubs earlier this afternoon in the first game of this doubleheader, 8-5, they have won 13 straight games. This winning streak has catapulted the Cards to a five-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild card in the National League. They seem to be on a collision course to face the Dodgers or Giants in that wild card game. The Cardinals and Flaherty will be up against Zach Davies in the nightcap. The Cards are -114 (-1.5) on the run line, -186 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-112), and the under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.