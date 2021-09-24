The Cardinals have activated Jack Flaherty
The Cardinals have activated Jack Flaherty and will start Friday night versus the Cubs, BaseballPress.com reports. Flaherty had been on the injured list since Aug. 24 due to a shoulder injury. The Cardinals have announced before this start that they don’t expect him to be a traditional starter from now on as they weren’t able to stretch out Flaherty before this outing. Flaherty is not likely to pitch any more than 2-3 innings.
The Cardinals are on fire, and after defeating the Cubs earlier this afternoon in the first game of this doubleheader, 8-5, they have won 13 straight games. This winning streak has catapulted the Cards to a five-game lead over the Phillies for the second wild card in the National League. They seem to be on a collision course to face the Dodgers or Giants in that wild card game. The Cardinals and Flaherty will be up against Zach Davies in the nightcap. The Cards are -114 (-1.5) on the run line, -186 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-112), and the under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.