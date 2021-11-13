The Cardinals have placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

The Cardinals placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. Edmonds was already known to be out this Sunday versus the Panthers, but this placement means he will have to miss at least two additional games. Edmonds has a high ankle sprain, and those injuries usually take approximately 4-6 weeks to recover from, so this placement was nothing more than a formality.

In his absence, the Cardinals will likely use a combination of James Conner and Eno Benjamin as their primary ball carriers. One could make a strong argument that Conner is the fantasy MVP this season as he has rushed for 10 touchdowns and caught an additional one. This was coming from a player selected at the end of most drafts or may be picked up in free agency. Conner will get the first shot at taking over Edmonds’ roll as Benjamin is expected to be the change of pace running back.

The Cardinals are 10.5 point favorites in this contest and are -460 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.