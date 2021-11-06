The Cardinals won’t have A.J. Green versus the 49ers on Sunday
The Cardinals won’t have A.J. Green on Sunday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official site reports. Green is on the COVID-19 list and won’t get the two negative tests 24 hours apart before game time Sunday, and without those tests, he isn’t eligible to play.
The Cardinals are a beat-up team coming into the NFC West contest with the 49ers. Green won’t play. His fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable to start due to a hamstring injury, and even quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable with an ankle injury. While both are expected to play, coach Kliff Kingsbury considers them to be game-time decisions.
One piece of good news for the Cardinals is that running back Chase Edmonds, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, was taken off the injury report and is good to go Sunday.
The Cardinals are 7-1 and tied with the Rams for first place in the NFC West.