The Colts have activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve, the Colts official website reports. Hilton had been on the IR due to a neck injury. Hilton is expected to play Sunday versus the Texans. The Colts are coming off a devastating loss to the Ravens, where they blew a 16 point lead with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter. This was the definition of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Hilton is not the game-breaking receiver he used to be, but his presence could open up room for Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal. Hilton could also force opposing safeties to play off the line of scrimmage, allowing additional running room for Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts are 1-4, and that’s not surprising when you saw who they were playing their first five games of the season. A loss to the one win Texans, and it may be time to start looking forward to 2022. The Dolphins are 10 point favorites in this contest and are -460 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.