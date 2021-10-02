The Colts have placed Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday
October 2George KurtzSportsGrid
The Colts placed guard Quenton Nelson on injured reserve Saturday. TSN.ca reports. Nelson sprained his ankle during the loss to the Titans last Sunday. The injury is being described as a high ankle sprain which usually leads to an absence of 4-6 weeks. Nelson is an All-Pro guard and one of the best in the NFL at his craft. The Colts have opened the season by losing three straight games and face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. Nelson was the lineman responsible not only for protecting quarterback Carson Wentz but also for opening up holes for running back Jonathan Taylor.
Nelson and Wentz have had similar paths this season. They both underwent foot surgery during training camp, and now both have sprained ankles. This is very quickly looking like a lost season for the Colts.
The Colts are getting 2.5 points (-106) and are +122 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
