The Cowboys could give Ezekiel Elliott time off

The Cowboys might give Ezekiel Elliott the game off versus the Saints on Thursday, Ed Werder of ESPN.com reports. Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks, and the team may feel it’s beneficial to give him Thursday off and give him two-plus weeks to recuperate and play at top level for the stretch run.

Elliott has been on a cold streak since the Cowboys returned from their bye week. He hasn’t rushed for more than 51 yards in a game since Week 6 in New England and is only averaging 4.0 yards per carry this season.

If the Cowboys rest Elliott on Thursday in New Orleans, that means Tony Pollard will get the start at running back. Pollard may not be as big or run as violent as Elliott, but he is faster and more explosive. The Cowboys, outside of Elliott, may be as healthy as they have been all season Thursday as Amari Cooper (COVID-19), CeeDee Lamb (concussion), Randy Gregory (calf), and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) may all play Thursday.

The Cowboys have lost three out of their last four games and are no longer considered a lock to win the NFC East. They are still -550, however, to win the division, +500 to win the NFC, and +1200 to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season. You can find the odds for each team at FanDuel.com.