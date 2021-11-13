The Cowboys have activated Michael Gallup from injured reserve

Michael Gallup was activated off of injured reserve by the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Gallup hasn’t played since Week 1 due to a calf injury. The Cowboys have played it safe with Gallup as most thought he could’ve returned versus the Broncos last week, but instead, they elected to give him an extra week to make sure he is 100% recovered. Gallup will line up with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Gallup as their top three receivers Sunday versus the Falcons in what is expected by most to be a shootout.

Gallup can be a free agent after the season, and while the Cowboys look strong at receiver with Cooper and Lamb, they may elect to try and sign Gallup long-term and then waive Cooper. The Cowboys can let Cooper go without significant salary-cap implications if they need to save money under the cap.

One player, the Cowboys, will be without Sunday is kicker Greg Zuerlein. He is in the COVID-19 protocols. Lirim Hajrullahu will kick in his absence. The Cowboys also activated DL Trysten Hill from IR on Saturday.

The Cowboys are eight-point favorites in this contest and are -370 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 54.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.