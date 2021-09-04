The Cubs activate Willson Contreras on Saturday

Willson Contreras was activated off of the injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Contreras had been out since August 11 due to a knee injury. Contreras is pretty much the last man standing for the Cubs after they traded Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javier Baez to the Mets, and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Whether or not Contreras remains with the team, next season is in doubt as he has value and could be dealt during the offseason.

Contreras is batting .226 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, four SBs, and 48 runs in 403 at-bats this season.

The Cubs will start their ace, Kyle Hendricks, start versus the Pirates today. The Buccos have yet to announce who will start this game, and this may end up a bullpen game for the team. The Yankees are +134 (-1.5) on the run line, -146 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (+100), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.