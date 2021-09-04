The Cubs activate Willson Contreras on Saturday

Willson Contreras was activated off of the injured list Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Contreras had been out since August 11 due to a knee injury. Contreras is pretty much the last man standing for the Cubs after they traded Kris Bryant to the Giants, Javier Baez to the Mets, and Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Whether or not Contreras remains with the team, next season is in doubt as he has value and could be dealt during the offseason.
Contreras is batting .226 with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, four SBs, and 48 runs in 403 at-bats this season.
The Cubs will start their ace, Kyle Hendricks, start versus the Pirates today. The Buccos have yet to announce who will start this game, and this may end up a bullpen game for the team. The Yankees are +134 (-1.5) on the run line, -146 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (+100), and the under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.