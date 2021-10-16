The Dodgers have scratched Max Scherzer from his Game 1 start

Corey Knebel will start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series for the Dodgers, the Dodgers official website reports. This is a significant change in plans as the Dodgers were originally going to go with Max Scherzer. Apparently, the team thought it would be better to give Scherzer additional rest after he was used to close out the series-clinching win versus the Giants on Thursday.

Knebel may be starting this game, but he is just the opener. Tony Gonsolin could be the second or third pitcher used and is expected to pitch most of the innings. Max Scherzer is now scheduled to pitch Game 2 versus Ian Anderson. Walker Buehler will likely go in Game 3 versus Charlie Morton.

The Braves are -178 (+1.5) on the run line, -104 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1449411945342410760?s=20