The Dolphins have activated Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa will also start the game tomorrow morning in England versus the Jaguars. Tagovailoa has had a rough start to his career with the Dolphins. He was drafted during the COVID-19 pandemic start in 2020. There were no mini-camps, training camp was truncated, and he still had to deal with the injury he suffered in college. Now, in his sophomore season, he suffers a rib injury that costs him three games. The Dolphins have 13 games left this season, and there likely isn’t anything more essential to discover in those games than whether or not Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the future for the team.

The Dolphins are 1-4 and are one of the bigger disappointments so far this season. A loss to the winless Jaguars in this contest could send this team spiraling the rest of the way. Remember, this game is in England and thus a 9:30 AM start on the east coast. The Dolphins are three-point favorites in this contest and are -156 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.