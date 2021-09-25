The Dolphins placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was already set to miss the game Sunday versus the Raiders due to fractured ribs but will now miss at least two additional games as well. Initially, head coach Brian Flores stated that Tagovailoa was day to day due to the injury; there is no word yet as to why that diagnosis is not week to week.

Jacoby Brissett is the likely starter for the Dolphins as they play the Raiders on Sunday. Perhaps he will give the Dolphins the downfield passing attack they were missing under Tagovailoa. Still, he is not expected to remain the starter once Tagovailoa is deemed 100% healthy and able to return under center.

The Dolphins are 3.5 point underdogs versus the Raiders and are +152 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.