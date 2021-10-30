The Eagles have placed Miles Sanders on injured reserve, the Eagles official website reports. Sanders suffered a low ankle sprain during the loss to the Raiders in Week 7 and isn’t expected to be available for several weeks. The Eagles haven’t used the run game all that much this season as Sanders only has 63 rushes for 300 yards to go along with 19 receptions for 118 yards. Sanders has not scored a touchdown this season.

With Sanders shelved, the Eagles are likely to use a three-prong attack when they do decide to run the ball. Kenneth Gainwell is expected to be the pass-catcher out of the backfield. Boston Scott could be the primary ball carrier when they elect to hand the ball off, and Jordan Howard, who was just activated from the practice squad, could be your short-yardage back.

The Eagles are currently 3.5 point favorites Sunday and are -198 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.