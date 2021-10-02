The Giants have activated Jake McGee from the injured list Saturday, the SFGiants website reports. McGee had been on the IL since September 17 due to an oblique injury. McGee is expected to reclaim his closing job immediately. McGee has a 2.72 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, along with 31 saves in 62 appearances.

The Giants have a magic number of one over the Dodgers to clinch the National League West. If they clinch, they would then face the winner of the Dodgers and Cardinals in their Wild Card game.

The Giants will look to clinch the division versus the Padres this afternoon. Currently, the game is scoreless in the second inning. Kevin Gausman is on the mound for the Giants, and Joe Musgrove is on the same for the Padres. The Giants are +134 (11.5) on the run line, -164 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 6.5, over (-128), and the under (+100).