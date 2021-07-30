The Giants pick up Kris Bryant from the Cubs

Bryant is the third major Chicago player to be moved in the past hour and a half joining Craig Kimbrel, who went to the White Sox and Javier Baez, who will soon be wearing Mets pinstripes.
In his seventh season with the only club, he’s ever played for Bryant hit .267 while second on the team with 18 homers and 51 RBI. The multi-position eligible player can work both corner infield spots and has also defended all three positions in the outfield.
Bryant will give the Giants some right-handed pop as well as a ton of versatility as they try to hold their 3.0 game lead over the Dodgers in the National League West.
Despite heading the division over 100 games in the Giants are still not the favorite. The FanDuel Sportsbook has San Francisco at +210 behind LA, who are sitting at -220 to take the crown in the west.
