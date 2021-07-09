The Giants place Buster Posey on the injured list

The Giants placed Buster Posey on the injured list Friday, Maria I Guardado of MLB.com reports. Posey suffered a left thumb contusion last Sunday and has been unable to play this week. If the injury isn’t severe, Posey could return as soon as next Friday when the Giants open up the second half of their schedule. Logan Webb was activated off of the IL to take the spot of Posey on the roster. Webb had been on the IL with a shoulder injury.
The loss of Posey also means the National League will need another catcher for the All-Star game as Posey was selected to play in the contest.
The Giants are set to take on the Nationals on Friday, with Paolo Espino set to go up against Webb. The Giants are +138 (-1.5) on the run line, -156 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
