The Golden Knights to be without the services of Max Pacioretty
October 16George KurtzSportsGrid
The Golden Knights will lose the services of Max Pacioretty for approximately the next six weeks, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. The injury is being described as one to the lower body. Pacioretty suffered the injury during the Golden Knight’s 6-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday. Pacioretty is expected to be placed on injured reserve.
The Golden Knights are also waiting for test results to determine how long Mark Stone might be out of the lineup. Stone also suffered an injury during that contest. This is terrible news for the Golden Knights, as you can make a strong argument that Stone and Pacioretty are the top two offensive players for the team.
The Golden Knights don’t play again until Wednesday versus the Blues, so they will have time to figure out line combinations to replace Pacioretty and/or Stone. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
